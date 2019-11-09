Livspace opens design centre in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: Home interior design and renovation company, Livspace, has opened its first Design Centre in Hitec City, Hyderabad. Spread over a total of 2,200 sq ft, the centre is housed at the NTR Pride building, structured as a 3-BHK property and will be a show apartment for consumers exploring home interiors design and renovation in the city.

After establishing its centres in Mumbai, Okhla, Gurugram and Bengaluru with four design centres in total, Livspace is now expanding its presence in Hyderabad. The store aims to take the home interiors consumer through the comfort of a Livspace home in a ‘touch and feel’ experiential format.

Having established the company’s operations in 2018, Livspace today has 200 interior designers on-board exclusive to the city alone, making it the largest design studio in Hyderabad. Addressing the pain points of an unorganised home interiors market, Livspace offers a first-of-its-kind solution to digitise the design to installation process. Its three-sided marketplace aggregates designers, vendors, contractors on a cloud platform, making the entire consumer experience organised, predictable and transparent.

Imran Ali, Head of Business Operations at Livspace told ‘Telangana Today’, “Hyderabad is an important market for Livspace and we have witnessed tremendous growth since we first began operations in the city from August 2018. We have designed close to 1,300 homes in the city in marquee communities such as Rajapushpa, Lodha and Aparna and are poised to offer our full-stack home design solutions to homeowners across the length and breadth of the Hyderabad market.”

Home design experience

Walking into the centre comprising living, dining, kitchen, bedroom, prayer room amongst others, consumers will get a first-hand experience of the Livspace concept, needed to design a home. The central theme is to focus on the design elements which exist as an idea first and are brought into fruition with careful planning.

Visual walkthroughs will evoke an understanding of how colour, space and style can be used in tandem when designing homes. By exploring the different products and services including modular kitchen, wardrobes, loose furniture, partitions or even custom services, prospective consumers will see and feel different elements that can be used in designing their dream homes.

Homeowners could walk into the experience centre to discuss their home interior requirements, select from a vast material library consisting of a wide range of finishes, colours, swatches and samples, receive design consultations and book their home interior projects easily, he added.

Monica Reddy, a trained architect with experience in interior design and a member of Livspace Hyderabad’s founding team has designed the centre. Livspace offers complete transparency on product components, pricing, timelines and payment structure while also educating customers on a wide range of products they can explore based on their taste, space available and budget.

