Lizzo opens up on dealing with anxiety issues

By | Published: 1:39 pm

Los Angeles: Singer Lizzo feels like dying while battling anxiety issues. Lizzo recently opened about her anxiety issues and how circulate breathing helps her to feel better, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Sometimes I have negative thoughts and feel like I’m dying. I’ve learnt to breathe when this happens. understand the privilege of being able to practise circulate breathing until I can manage my anxiety. I cry and talk to a therapist until that oppressive feeling goes away,” she shared.

She also emphasised on how important is to talk to others.

“There are people who have a chemical imbalance and just breathing won’t make the symptoms disappear. Psychological support and medication are needed in some cases. What’s important is not to keep it to yourself. Talk to someone,” she added.

Lizzo is best known for her song “Truth hurts”.