LMD, MMD in Karimnagar draw tourists in hordes

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:05 pm

Karimnagar: Irrigation projects have become tourist spots with people rushing to reservoirs to have a glimpse of Kaleshwaram water.

Footfall of tourists at Mid Manair and Lower Manair Dam projects have been on the rise since the water bodies have been receiving sufficient inflows with the functioning of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Yellampalli reservoir received huge inflows as water from Kadem project was released downstream. Kadem reservoir got huge inflows following heavy rains in Maharashtra.

To fill MMD and LMD, irrigation officials lifted water from Yellampalli with the help of Bahubali motors established at Gayatri (Laxmipur) and Nandimedaram pump houses.

When the water levels in MMD reached 15 tmc as against its storage capacity of 25.873 tmc, officials let off water into LMD, which had reduced to dead storage level with 3 tmc. Within a few day, the project got more than 7 tmc water.

At present, 10.380 tmc water is available in the project as against its capacity of 24 tmc while MMD has 8.97 tmc.

With the water bodies receiving copious inflows, people from different areas are visiting the projects to have a glimpse of Kaleshwaram water.

Speaking to Telangana Today, M Mahesh, who along with family members visited LMD, said that they had visited the project to have a glimpse of the Kaleshwaram water. The LMD was filled with SRSP water several times.

However, for the first time, the project was receiving Kaleshwaram water.

Venugopal, another visitor, said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had designed the historic Kaleshwaram project to cater to irrigation and drinking water needs of Telangana.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter