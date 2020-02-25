lntermediate student ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: An Intermediate student was found hanging in a cattle shed at Kokapet in Narsingi on the city outskirts here on Tuesday. Police suspect he was depressed and committed suicide.

The victim, identified as Krishna (17), an Intermediate second year student with a private junior college in Narsingi, is suspected to have had a late-night party with friends on Monday and committed suicide later on.

He was found hanging in the shed in a secluded place by local villagers around 10 am, who further informed the police.

The Narsingi police said no suicide note was found at the spot. The reason will be known during further investigation, they said.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and was later handed over to the family after autopsy later in the day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter