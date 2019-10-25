Local artistes getting recognition in Telangana

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander on Friday said Telangana artistes were getting recognition for their talent after the State formation. The legislator was participating in a programme organised by local artistes who acted in a Telugu movie, Thupakiramudu, in Godavarikhani.

Chander said the talent of Telangana artistes was neglected in united Andhra Pradesh. But, the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was encouraging local artistes. Stating that Godavarikhani was famous for artistes, he was happy that local artistes were playing roles in movies like Thupakiramudu, which was produced by Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan and directed by Prabhakar. He wished that the artistes get to act in more movies. ZPTC Kandula Sandhya Rani, TRS leaders Penta Rajesh, JV Raju and others participated in the programme.

