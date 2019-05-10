Local body elections: Over 2 lakh voters to cast vote in Nizamabad

By | Published: 1:00 am

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad district administration has made all arrangements for the second phase MPTC, ZPTC elections in Bodhan Revenue division. Eight ZPTC and 75 MPTC constituencies in the division are set for polling with 2,00,049 voters expected to exercise their franchise.

The second phase of polling will be held on May 10 from 7 am to 5 pm.

In all, 23 candidates are contesting for 8 ZPTC constituencies and 216 candidates are contesting for 75 MPTC constituencies. A total of 412 polling stations, with 494 presiding officers, 494 APOs, 1,871 polling staff have been put in place.

District collector M Rammohan Rao urged people to utilise their vote free and fairly and elect the candidates.

The administration has identified 170 vulnerable places and tight security is in place. It has appointed minor observers in 33 locations and arranged webcasting in 62 polling booths. Videographers have been appointed in 108 polling booths, the Collector added.

Drinking water facility for voters in polling booths, medical facility and wheelchairs too have been arranged.

1.95 lakh voters in Kamareddy

Seven ZPTC and 68 MPTC constituencies will go to polls in the second phase in Banswada revenue division of Kamareddy district. Around 1,95,713 voters are expected to cast their vote in these elections.

For the ZPTC constituencies, 23 candidates are in the fray while for the MPTC constituencies, there are 186 candidates. There are 96,036 male, 99,663 female voters and 14 transgender.

In all, 426 polling stations have been arranged while 40 micro observers have been appointed at critical places. Webcasting will be conducted from 12 polling booths.

Kamareddy Collector Dr N Satyanarayana said all security and other arrangements have been made.