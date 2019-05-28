Local body polls: Telangana Govt issues ordinance

By | Published: 2:02 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday issued an ordinance allowing the elected ZPTC and MPTC members to elect Zilla Praja Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson as well as Mandal Praja Parishad without requiring to take the oath of office. Accordingly, the ordinance was issued making necessary amendments to Sections 147 and 176 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018.

As per previous rules, the ZPTC and MPTC members would have to elect their respective chairpersons and presidents only after taking the oath. As the term of sitting ZPTC members and MPTC members will end only after July 3 after which the newly elected members can take the oath, various political parties raised objections over the long gap between the direct election of ZPTC and MPTC members, and the indirect election of ZP chairpersons and MPP presidents. They expressed apprehensions that the long gap could lead to horse-trading between the political parties and influence the final results.

Taking their objections into consideration, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) postponed the counting of votes for ZPTC and MPTC elections scheduled for May 27. The commission asked the State government to make necessary amendment to the Panchayat Raj Act.

The TSEC held elections to 538 ZPTCs and 5,817 MPTCs in three phases in the State recently.