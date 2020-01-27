‘Local Boy’ slotted for a February release

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Tamil actor Dhanush is known for his trademark signature style. In all the characters he had been portrayed so far were equally memorable to Telugu audiences. A middle class guy in the movie Raghuvaran B.Tech. He again impressed everyone as a local don in Maari. And then, the awesome dual role in Dharma Yogi entertained fans to the hilt.

Dhanush is always at the forefront and carved a place for himself in the southern cinema industry. He is an actor who moulds himself according to screen preferences. This time, the talented actor is set to entertain the Telugu audience in a new kind of role. Pattas (Tamil), directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, is a Tamil-language martial arts film starring Dhanush as the lead man.

Produced by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, this one has actor Mehreen as the female lead. Sneha is the other female lead in the movie. Naveen Chandra, who aced with his performance in Aravindha Sametha and Evaru, has another key role in the movie. Released for Sankranthi, the film became a big hit in Tamil.

The Telugu version, titled Local Boy, is being presented by Jaganmohini under the banner Vigneswara Entertainments. Produced by Ch Satish Kumar, the film’s first look, was released recently. Local Boy will be released in the first week of February. Talking about the movie, the producer said, “The story is set in a martial arts backdrop and is doing tremendously in Tamil. Dhanush’s performance has been hailed by fans all over.

For Dhanush, it took special training to gain grip on the martial arts. The film has familiar faces too and Telugu audiences will surely have feeling of watching a straight Telugu movie. Dharma Yogi, the director’s movie, was a hit in Telugu. We are hoping that Local Boy will be a bigger hit,” producer Ch Satish Kumar.