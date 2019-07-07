Local chapter of SWAYAM-NPTEL

By | Published: 12:31 am 4:37 pm

Hyderabad: Pallavi Engineering College in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has inaugurated the local chapter of SWAYAM-National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) on the campus recently.

The local chapter will provide a platform both for the faculty and students to take up online certification in advanced technology courses developed by IITs and IISc. The certifications will help faculty to update themselves with latest technologies. And students can opt for courses on SWAYAM platform for achieving required credits besides boost their employability quotient.

The SWAYAM is a programme initiated by government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of education policy viz., access, equity and quality. The objective of the programme is to take the best teaching learning resources to all.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.