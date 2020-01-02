Local polls: Firearm holders in Rachakonda asked to deposit weapons

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming municipal elections, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat issued an order asking all firearm license holders to deposit their weapons with the police. The order, which was issued in the interest of public peace and tranquility, stipulates that all holders of Arms Licenses residing in Rachakonda, except those who are exempted and working on guard duty on the premises of nationalised banks, public sector undertakings, sportspersons and security personnel, have to deposit their weapons with the police stations or authorised arms dealers.

The weapons should be deposited immediately in view of the elections scheduled on January 22, failing which penal action will be initiated against the erring persons by confiscating the weapons and also prosecuting them as per law, Bhagwat said in the order, adding that the deposited weapons may be taken back one week after the declaration of results.

