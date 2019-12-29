Locals annoyed of construction activity at night in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Residents of Aparna Serene Park at Gachibowli are spending sleepless nights.

The residents attribute it to large scale noise pollution due to the on-going construction work at a site adjoining their residential complex.

According to Ajeet Tripathy, one of the residents of the Aparna Serene Park, for last six months a construction company has taken up work for a multi-storeyed building and using heavy equipment. “The builders are using heavy earth movers and drillers round-the-clock resulting in lot of noise pollution. Despite repeated pleas the work is continuing in the nights also,” he complained.

The residents said due to the continuous high noise levels they were unable to sleep in the night. “We can tolerate it during the day but at the night time it is nothing short of a torture,” said Vinod, another resident.

The residents said they had approached the Gachibowli police station several times. “A case was registered against the construction company in September and the work stopped for few days but resumed. Whenever we complain, the police come to the site and stop the work. Once they leave the spot the work restarts,” said the residents.

When contacted the Gachibowli police said they had registered a case against the construction company and asked them not to do the work in the nights. “Again we will call and speak to them. We will book cases against them for the violations,” said Inspector Gachibowli, R Srinivas.

