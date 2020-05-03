Locals panic as woman tests positive in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed among residents in different colonies of Vanasthalipuram after reports of an elderly woman testing Covid-19 positive, circulated on Sunday.

The reports suggested the woman had visited her daughter’s house in Vanasthalipuram and stayed there for a few days. Without divulging details, an official from GHMC hinted at all the primary contacts including her family members, being tested and placed under quarantine.

As a precautionary measure, a containment zone covering about 40 households in HUDA Sai Nagar and a few more in Vanasthalipuram, has been set up and extensive health checks would be taken up, the official said.

GHMC LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy said that till date, one case in HUDA Sai Nagar, two in Vanasthalipuram and one in SKD Nagar tested positive and the situation was being monitored continuously. “The situation is under control,” he said.

Vanasthalipuram Corporator J Rajashekhar Reddy in a video message appealed to the residents not to step out of their homes. All the entry and exits in few colonies like Sachivalayanagar, Kamalanagar, HUDA Sai Nagar, Rythu Bazar area, complex area, Sushmanagar and others will be barricaded, he said.

Meanwhile, two visitors to Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar were shifted to hospital after they reportedly showed symptoms during a check. Officials halted the operations at the market for the day.

