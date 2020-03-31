Locals turn Good Samaritans

By | Published: 7:40 pm

In a crisis time like this, it’s heart-warming to see people coming to the rescue of others.Nagole-based Uppala Srinivas Gupta has a hotel in Hitec City. Having seen the situation people are going through, he decided to provide free lunch for Telangana Police Department from his hotel at Kondapur iStay hotels — Hitec City.

“We have decided to serve the officials and doctors who is doing their duty and serving our nation. This is the right time when people should understand and help in whichever way possible so that we could come out of this dangerous situation which we are all going through,” says Srinivas.

“There are many cops who are working day and night and a few are scared to go back to their homes. So we’ve decided to give out our hotel rooms for them to stay and also serve them food which would help them do their duty without worry. Every day around 150 policemen would be getting food,” he adds.

However, Srinivas is not restricting the initiative to police and doctors — anybody who is hungry and homeless can step into the hotel and have a meal. The hotel would be giving free service till the curfew ends.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .