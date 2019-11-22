Location of missing Manipur wrestling official traced to Vizianagaram

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday have traced the location of All Manipur Traditional Belt Wrestling Association official H Ngaopunii Lanah, who went missing from the East-Coast Express in which he was travelling with his teammates on November 19. A police official is on his way to the spot.
“We traced have the location of Lanah to Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district on Friday. Except for a minor injury, he is safe and we have sent a Sub-Inspector to the spot to assist Lanah,” confirmed GRP Nampally Sub-Inspector Dasya Naik.
He said they had started searching for Lanah after receiving a missing complaint and traced his location in Cheepurupalli. The case was also transferred to Samalkota railway station due to point of jurisdiction, he added.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.