Location of missing Manipur wrestling official traced to Vizianagaram

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday have traced the location of All Manipur Traditional Belt Wrestling Association official H Ngaopunii Lanah, who went missing from the East-Coast Express in which he was travelling with his teammates on November 19. A police official is on his way to the spot.

“We traced have the location of Lanah to Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district on Friday. Except for a minor injury, he is safe and we have sent a Sub-Inspector to the spot to assist Lanah,” confirmed GRP Nampally Sub-Inspector Dasya Naik.

He said they had started searching for Lanah after receiving a missing complaint and traced his location in Cheepurupalli. The case was also transferred to Samalkota railway station due to point of jurisdiction, he added.