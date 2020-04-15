Lockdown 2.0

Published: 12:00 am 8:10 pm

If one was looking for specific announcements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how India is planning to revive the economy after the phased withdrawal of the nationwide lockdown, his address to the nation came as a disappointment. The 20-minute long speech was packaged more as a social message than outlining the government’s strategy. While there can be no second opinion about the inevitability of extending the lockdown, the nation expected the Prime Minister to spell out relief measures for the poor and daily wage earners who are bearing the brunt of the lockdown. Apart from rhetorical claims about India’s handling of the pandemic being better than most other countries, there was no mention of any stimulus package to revive the economy nor was there any announcement on enhanced testing, improving supply of protection equipment for medical staff, ventilators and masks and ramping up healthcare infrastructure. Apart from an immediate financial package for the poor and vulnerable sections, a clear road map is needed to weather the coronavirus storm that threatens to cripple the economy. Beyond the bland assurance that there was no shortage of food and medicines, the Prime Minister gave no indication of his government’s strategy to fight the pandemic. Rhetoric without any road map will not help in instilling confidence among the people. It remains to be seen whether the guidelines will contain any relief package that the industry is desperately hoping for. Now that the lockdown has been extended for another 19 days, the impact could be disastrous for the majority of Indians in the absence of a comprehensive relief package.

By now, specific measures should have been taken to ensure direct cash transfer to the poor and to save small businesses. Though the death toll in India is low compared with hard-hit Western nations, it could be due to low levels of testing. There should be no room for complacency as the actual infection levels could be far higher. India has only tested 137 per million of its population, compared with 15,935 per million in Italy, and 8,138 in the United States. And, several myths about the virus have been shattered in the first phase of lockdown. It is now clear that Indians are as vulnerable to the virus as people of any other country. As the Health Ministry pointed out last week, the number of infections in India would have been around 8 lakh — the highest in the world — if a lockdown had not been ordered. The mortality rate in the country is also in line with global trends — so far 340 persons have died, pointing at a rate of 3% to 4% among confirmed patients. Those who had hoped that the virus would recede once the temperatures rise have been disappointed.

