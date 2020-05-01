Lockdown 3.0: No relief for religious places, cinemas, shopping malls

By | Published: 9:32 pm

New Delhi: All religious places, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, entertainment parks, bars and auditoriums will continue to be shut under the third phase of the nationwide lockdown “irrespective of the zones” they are situated in.

The latest Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guideline stressed on closure of all these places to public during the 14 days the lockdown was extended from May 4.

It strictly prohibited religious congregations across the country, in view of the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi in March which severely dented the government’s fight against the novel coronavirus that so far has claimed 1,152 lives and infected over 34,000 others across the country.

All schools, colleges, other educational or training or coaching institutions will be prohibited from opening during the extended lockdown. However, online or distance learning shall be permitted.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will continue to be closed across the country.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings have also been prohibited.

Hospitality services other than those used for housing health, police, government officials, healthcare workers, stranded persons, tourists, and those used for quarantine facilities have also been prohibited.

The new guideline regulates different activities during this extended lockdown period, based on the risk profiling of Indian districts into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones.

The fresh guideline was issued after the Ministry announced extension of the lockdown by 14 days till May 17.

The Ministry made the announcement as the lockdown 2.0 was ending on May 3 after a comprehensive review by the Centre, in the wake of significant gains due to lockdown measures vis-a-vis COVID-19 situation in the country.

