Lockdown a testing time for couples

Hyderabad: From the corporate sector to the home front, the impact of the nation-wide lockdown is increasingly being felt with each passing day. While people have generally come to accept that the lockdown is essential to keep coronavirus at bay and under check, the number of corporate as well as personal cases that are landing up at the doorsteps of lawyers indicate that the thresholds are thinning out.

Till a couple of weeks ago, couples, particularly the techies, would chill out with friends over the weekends after five days of hard work, but post lockdown, they are suddenly thrown into limited space with no scope for the kind of entertainment or recreational activity that they are used to. This is leading to frustration that initially manifests as arguments and slowly, but surely, progress into ugly spats, sometimes getting even physical.

Abhishekh Patwari, a lawyer by profession who wears different hats including that of personal counsellor (he also has certified counsellors to help out his clients), lists out four to five factors that are affecting relationships, particularly among younger couples. “Some of them are old clients who had approached me for help on other issues, but are now seeking advice on the personal front too,” he says.

“Most working couples have different timings at work, and essentially are in each other’s company for very limited periods during the day. Now, they find themselves cooped up together, typically in apartments, for days and nights together. Sudden loss of personal space, lack of recreation, exercise and socialising and more importantly, financial stress on account of possible pay cuts or worse still, the prospect of being laid off have begun taking a heavy toll. The problem usually starts with an argument over a trivial issue that quickly escalates into a big confrontation, sometimes ending in a physical fight,” says Abhishekh.

“The issue takes an ugly turn when they decide that ‘Ab saath rahena mushkil hai’ as happened in the case of a couple who approached me for separation. But then, some sustained counselling by a professional and putting things in perspective in the changed circumstances helped them realise that separation was not the answer to their problems,” he said, adding that most couples who approach him have similar issues.

