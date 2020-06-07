Lockdown: Banking services at customers’ doorstep

By | Published: 12:08 am 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: The banking and financial systems worked continuously during the lockdown to serve the customers coming to the branches. There were also fintech players and payment banks that went to the customers’ doorstep to offer financial services. The measure is here to stay, say select players.

For instance, BANKIT, a fintech company which offers domestic money transfer, cash withdrawls, prepaid cards, travel booking and others, has offered doorstep banking in Hyderabad as well as other parts of Telangana. Fino Payments Bank, another player, too offered cash withdrawal services at select housing societies in Hyderabad. As part of this, its members went to the residential areas and allowed cash withdrawals.

“Doorstep cash delivery service is facilitated by BANKIT agents and outlet staff to fulfil the requirement of cash and other banking facilities. The agents are helping locals while understanding the need of people at the time of emergency,” said Amit Nigam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of BANKIT.

BANKIT does not charge extra for doorstep cash service from customers. All agents have been giving this service to provide ease to locals in the lockdown period and to maintain social distancing, the official said.

BANKIT operates through agents, its own outlets and local retailers like kirana stores. The number of online transactions has increased in rural areas. With the current situation, BANKIT has been working to expand its hyper local discovery as it has seen a 50 per cent increase in the volume of transactions.

There are more than 600 BANKIT outlets that are operational in Hyderabad, he said adding that key transactions seen during the lockdown are cashout via Aadhaar Enabled Payment System and Mini-ATM as well as domestic remittances. It has also seen a high demand in prepaid mobile and DTH recharge.

“We started the activity in April across cities in India, including Hyderabad. During that month, we provided the micro ATM cash withdrawal service to around 20 societies in Hyderabad, where on an average Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh was withdrawn per society. Any bank customers were allowed to withdraw cash either using their debit card or AePS. There were no charges to customers,” said a spokesperson of Fino Payments Bank.

Currently, the service is not on as lockdown restrictions have been withdrawn and movement of people is easy in the city. The facility, however, is continuing in cities that are facing restrictions on movement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .