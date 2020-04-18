Lockdown causes a drop in seasonal ailments in Telangana

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Apart from breaking transmission chains of the highly contagious SARS-CoV2, the lockdown is also playing a key role in drastic reduction of seasonal ailments during the ongoing summer across the State.

The fall in seasonal ailments has come as a boon for public health care institutions and care givers, who now don’t have to deal with the additional burden of patients with such ailments, while they focus on providing quality health care facilities to Covid-19 cases.

Every year, between March and June, the Hyderabad witnesses a significant spike in cases of seasonal ailments due to rise in temperatures. Cases of food poisoning, diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, skin rashes, heat strokes and other water-borne ailments are the most common ailments that register a spike during summers.

However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown have led to a sharp decline in these numbers.

The Fever Hospital in Nallakunta, which used to receive anywhere between 1,200 and 1,500 patients on a daily basis during summer, are just receiving enquiries from 15 to 20 patients, who are being referred to the outpatient facilities at Osmania General Hospital. The outpatient at Fever Hospital was shut down to prevent cross infection between seasonal ailments patients and those with Covid-19.

“Naturally, during lockdown, people are not coming out, which has played a big role in drop in seasonal ailments. Street food, one of the main sources for food poisoning cases, is not available anymore. Water-borne diseases have come down because people are staying at home and are consuming treated water,” Superintendent, Fever Hospital, Dr. K Shankar said.

Every year during summer, managing heat stroke related fatalities and complications had been a challenge for private and public health care institutions in the State. However, with people not venturing out and thereby not getting exposed to hot sun, the cases of heat strokes have also come down significantly.

