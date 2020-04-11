Lockdown created self-discipline among public, says KTR

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: While strongly supporting extension of the lockdown for a couple of weeks to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said the decision would be taken by the State government in consultation with other stakeholders.

He felt that all the States were doing their best to curb the virus spread, even as services of professionals including medical, police and sanitation who were fighting on the frontlines were being recognised by people with great respect.

In a freewheeling #AskKTR interactive session on Twitter on Friday evening, Rama Rao felt that the current lockdown had created self-discipline among the public and urged them to continue it in the future. He said the crisis had taught everyone a lesson on key issues such as personal hygiene and sanitation. After the lockdown, he felt that people people would have a new way of life where they would have to maintain self-discipline.

The Minister opined that the first step for the global community after the pandemic ends will be better preparedness to create better medical infrastructure to deal with any new viruses in future. “This crisis is an eye opener for all governments across the world including those in the developed countries. I am sure healthcare will be a huge priority; much needed priority,” he tweeted.

Rama Rao stated that all the COVID-19 hotspots in the State had been identified, while efforts were on to commence rigorous cluster testing and simultaneous lockdown for containing the spread.

Responding to a suggestion, he said restricting movement of people from one country to another, would not be possible completely. He admitted that many people had been living away from their families during the current crisis and urged them to bear with the government for some more time.

He felt that if the whole world agrees, about 10 days lockdown once in a year would be ideal to control pollution and save the environment. He was happy that nature was healing and the planet was breathing easy during the lockdown.

In response to doubts raised over conducting various examinations, the Minister said these were extraordinary times and requested people to have some patience. He assured them that the government would take a call at an appropriate time.

On a lighter note, he responded to a request to cancell all the supplementary exams of engineering and use the fee for the CMRF and wondered whether the person wants to contribute to CMRF or skip the exams. To make best use of the current lockdown, he advised students to focus on digital learning and get used to the new way of life for a while.

He also advised the opposition parties that it was not the time for petty politics. He said people need to realise that their insensitive comments and posts were breeding unwarranted hatred during the crisis.

With regard to ambiguity on issuing power bills due to lockdown, he assured to discuss the issue with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. He promised to put out an official request from the State government for volunteers at an appropriate time when it requires them.

The Minister said the government was working hard to complete pending subways, roads, bridges, MMTS and other infrastructure development projects during the lockdown period. He said the officials were working out a solution for decongestion of traffic on Balanagar-Jeedimetla route. He said the government does care about people living in Bolarum, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and surrounding areas and was putting all efforts to complete MMTS Phase-II.

Replying to a tweet, the Minister said the civilised society should constantly improve itself and the State government should to continue the ban on spitting in public places after the coronavirus was brought under control. He said efforts were on to provide vaccination for newborn and infant children at their respective houses or nearby hospitals as per vaccination schedule. He also assured to take up with the Health Minister on the issue of people developing depression and other psychological issues due to long stay at home during the lockdown to address the issue.

The Minister said the epidemic would have an impact on all industries including IT, but was confident that every sector would find newer opportunities to offset negative fallout. On support to MSMEs which were struggling due to lockdown, he said the State government was working with the Centre on the issue.

Trademark with to the fore

Rama Rao responded to numerous tweets with his trademark wit and also shared his personal wisdom for those who sought suggestions on various topics. When Twitterati asked how he manages the stress and what keeps him going, he emphasised the need for a person to do things that make them happy.

Also he stated that, he had a realistic approach towards his job. “I know my life and shelf life as a politician is limited. I also realise I am in a very privileged position where I can help people,” he tweeted.

Some excerpts

First crush: Yeah, like I am going to share that on Twitter.

Binge watching these days: Special Ops on Hotstar

Relation between his father (KCR) with his son (Himansh): They are pretty close

One quality he wants to change in himself: I am quite laid back and can be lazy at times.

Biggest challenge between the administration and the social media: Time management

Performance in academics: I’d say I was above average

Who do you block on Twitter: Abusive people

Latest movie: ‘Driven’ I think. Last night.

Why did not you try films: Well no one asked.

