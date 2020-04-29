Lockdown derails Haleem business in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: With several haleem makers cancelling their plans of setting up haleem stalls this Ramzan due to the lockdown, thousands of persons who depended upon such outlets and related works are now switching over to other trades.

Many of them are trying to eke out a livelihood by selling fruits, vegetables, milk and other essential commodities allowed to be sold by the administration.

The direct and indirect job network sustained by haleem outlets included those who work as delivery boys, waiters, assistants to the main cook or those doing works related to haleem like meat, grocery, firewood and so on.

“Every year, I work with a prominent haleem outlet in the city. But now, I am selling fruits along with my friend. We arranged Rs 3,000 from some relatives and started the business. I am earning something and I’m happily able to feed my family,” said Sameer Ahmed, a resident of Tallabkatta. Round the year, Sameer does decoration works at function halls and during Ramzan, when there are no marriages, he used to work at the haleem outlet.

Shaik Pasha, a resident of Bhavaninagar, who works at a firewood store in Talabkatta is now selling vegetables. “I have to do something to sustain myself. Authorities provided rice and money but I have to earn more for other necessities. Usually during Ramzan, I get paid more for there are lots of orders from restaurants and food joints for firewood,” he said.

Around 2,000 restaurants and hotels across the city usually prepare and sell haleem of different varieties during Ramzan. The Persian dish was introduced to the city by the management of Madina Hotel in the late 19th century.

MA Majeed of Pista House said they usually would employ a few hundred persons at all their outlets across the city.

“With the lockdown, we cancelled our plans to prepare haleem. Nevertheless, we are taking care of our regular workers who are associated with us,” he said.

According to Mujtaba Askari of Helping Hand Foundation, around 10,000 persons find full or part-time employment for a month through the haleem business every year. “Almost all of them have switched over to other alternative works or trades permitted during the lockdown or are simply sitting at home,” he said.

