Lockdown diaries: Saif Ali Khan turns hairstylist for son Taimur.

By | Published: 12:44 am

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan has turned hairstylist for son Taimur during the lockdown!

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on Instagram where Saif can be seen trying to trim Taimur’s hair with a pair of scissors while the little boy cooperates patiently. From his expression it seems Taimur does not really mind getting a haircut from dad.

“Haircut anyone?” captioned Kareena Kapoor on her post.

While Karisma Kapoor shared red heart emojis showering love on her cute nephew in the comments section, actress Zareen Khan felt “Taimur has the cutest pout”!

While comments like “sweet”, “cute” and “cutie” flooded the post, Saif’s fans also enjoyed watching him in his new avatar!

A fan wrote: “Stay home, stay Saif” Another fan quipped: “He is the Saifest Barber.”

A lot of B-Towners and telly stars have been trying to get acquainted with scissors and trimmers for their spouses, kids and other family members amid the lockdown.

Meanwhile, actress Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram to flaunt her self-cropped tresses!

