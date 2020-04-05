Lockdown facilitates road repair works in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: With the traffic being minimal in the city due to the ongoing lockdown, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expediting road works under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

As per the government instructions, GHMC has permitted all private agencies to complete the road repair works at the earliest. Accordingly, the agencies are taking up the works round the clock, making good use of the traffic-free roads in the city.

The GHMC engineering wing is extending all support to the agencies, and directed them to complete the works by April 14. To this effect, Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, executive engineers and police officers have formed teams in different zones to monitor the ongoing works.

Permission for free movement of labour, machinery, material, tankers and mixing plants was accorded to the agencies, and they were specifically directed to ensure social distancing norms and provide masks and other protective equipment to the workers.

EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati has been entrusted with the task of ensuring and monitoring free flow of machinery and vehicles carrying materials from other districts and States. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar is reviewing the progress of CRMP works on a daily basis.

Under CRMP, GHMC has entrusted the maintenance of 709 km of main roads to agencies. As part of this initiative, 401 road stretches will be maintained by the agencies for five years and take up repair works, besides beautification of footpaths, arrangement of central medians and other works.

Moreover, the agencies will also look after sanitation, drainage and floodwater passage all along the assigned 709 km road length. The government is spending around Rs 1,839 crore towards maintainence of 709 km road network during the five-year contract period.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .