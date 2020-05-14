Lockdown has made me mentally stronger: Meghana

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: For Meghana Gundlapally, the long lockdown has made her mentally strong. “I learned to be patient in this phase. I think it is important to be positive in these adverse conditions. It is all about trying new things that can help you in the long run. The lockdown has made me mentally stronger,’’ said the 20-year-old City-based Rhythmic Gymnast.

Although there was a lot of uncertainty at the start of the lockdown, but once it was known that this will continue for a long period of time, Meghana began to chart the road map. “I was only doing my workouts at home. When it was officially announced, I knew there will be a shutdown for a long period of time, I became more organised and began to learn new skills.’’

In this lockdown period, Meghana was part of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge in Instagram. About 108 gymnasts from 52 countries and five continents took part in this online show. “The Admin invited me along with other gymnasts and told us send to our videos and she put it together. It was a wonderful feeling to be part of that challenge,’’ she added.

As the coronavirus pandemic has halted all events, Meghana said she is not thinking of any participation at the moment. “We don’t know when will the competition resume? Even if the competition resumes, we don’t know whether we have time to prepare or not. So, I’m focusing on my skills. I’m working more on strength, conditioning and flexibility as well. I’m attending some online sessions which is being organised by one of the national coaches.’’

As for next year’s programme, Meghana said there will be usual events like World Cups and Asian Championship. “But there will be no World Championships. When I’m in India I will focus on training and may participate in a few competitions outside the country just to get the experience.’’

The city gymnast still cherishes her participation in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018. “It was a big thing. It was a dream come true moment for me. But I don’t want to say that I’m satisfied with my career as there is lot more I can do and achieve in this sport. I haven’t peaked yet.

“Winning an international medal will be a big one but I don’t want to put a timeline. Winning is the outcome of a hard work. I’m working towards that goal. I want to put India in world map in rhythmic gymnastics. I want to make it a popular sport in the country,’’ she signed off.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .