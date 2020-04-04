Lockdown helps GHMC speed up road repairs under CRMP

By | Published: 12:10 pm

Hyderabad: With traffic being minimal in the city due to the lockdown, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is expediting road works under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

As per the Government‘s instructions, the GHMC has permitted all private agencies to complete the works at the earliest. Accordingly, the agencies are executing the works round the clock making good use of the traffic-free roads in the city.

The GHMC engineering wing is extending all support to the agencies and has directed them to complete the works by April 14.

To this effect, Zonal commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Executive engineers and police officers have formed teams in different zones to monitor the ongoing works.

Permission for free movement of labour, machinery, material,tankers and mixing plants was accorded to the agencies. They were specifically directed to ensure social distancing norms and provide masks and other protective equipment to the workers.

EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati has been entrusted with the task of ensuring and monitoring free flow of machinery and vehicles loaded with material from other districts and States.

GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar is reviewing on the progress of CRMP works on a daily basis.

Officials are also following social distancing and providing hygiene and sanitisers are also arranged at work sites and near the BT mixing plants.

Under CRMP, GHMC has entrusted the maintenance of 709 kms of main roads to agencies. As part of this initiative, 401 road stretches will be maintained by the agencies for five years and take up repair works, besides beautification of footpaths, arrangement of central medians and other works.

These apart, the agencies will also look after sanitation, drainage, flood water passage all along 709km strech. Government is spending around Rs.1839crore towards maintainence of 709 km road network during the five-year contract period.

Works to be taken up by contract agencies under CRMP are as follows:

* Potholes should be filled up and patchworks taken up wherever necessary.

* In emergency condition, especially during rainy season, agencies should ensure there is no water choking, sanitation, sweeping of roads and maintainence of footpaths.

* As part of Periodical maintenance, lane marking, footpaths, central medians, road safety markings are to be painted.

* Greenery shall be maintained on the both sides of footpaths and central median

* Agencies should monitor various works taken up by electricity, BSNL, Water Board with regard to road cutting

* GHMC Zonal Commissioners will monitor CRMP works regularly.

* GHMC quality control, third party quality checking agencies will monitor the quality of works.

