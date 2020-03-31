Lockdown impact: Mutton prices touch Rs 1200 a kg in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The lockdown in the State has pushed up the prices of mutton across the city. A kilogram of mutton is now being sold at Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200 a kilogram as against Rs 800 to Rs 900 a kilogram last week.

Meat traders attribute the increase in the prices to shortage of cattle in the market due to the lockdown in the State.

“Fear of the COVID-19 among drivers and the lockdown in the State resulted in shortage of supply in the market. The agents and cattle farmers at the main markets in the city increased the price of livestock forcing us to increase the prices on the meat,” said K Ramchander, a meat shop owner at Lal Darwaza.

Saleem Qureshi, another mutton shop owner at Fateh Darwaza, says the livestock is transported in the trucks from various districts of Telangana and neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Transporters are giving priority to transport essential commodities like vegetables, fruits, groceries, etc., so there are no vehicles for transporting the cattle. Next, the vehicles coming to the city have to return back empty to the destination from where it originated due to the lockdown and taking into account the expenses, the transportation charges also increased.

“The cattle farmers are taking into consideration all the additional expenditure so there is an increase in the price at the market itself. We are ourselves buying the animal by paying more money and one cannot expect us to sell it at the regular price,” Saleem argued.

Customers to meat shops were in for a surprise when they came to know that the price had shot up by Rs 200 to Rs 300 a kilogram. “I buy meat regularly at a price of Rs 800 and Rs 900 for boneless. Now the shop owner has directly increased the price by Rs 200. The authorities should look into it,” demanded Rayeez Azam, a school teacher from Charminar.

