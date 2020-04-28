Lockdown improves earthquake detection

By | Published: 6:06 pm

The lockdown measures around the world due to coronavirus pandemic have reduced the human-caused seismic noise, as a result of which earthquakes of smaller magnitudes can be detected with more accuracy, say scientists, adding that his has not made the Earth’s crust shake less.

While the lockdowns enforced globally have reduced these disturbances, seismologists believe it is wrong to say that Earth’s crust is now “moving or shaking slowly” as has been reported earlier. In Belgium, data shows that measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in Brussels caused human-induced seismic noise to fall by nearly 30%.

The drop in human-generated noise has given scientists an opportunity to spot smaller earthquakes and other seismic noise from around the world.

Researchers and seismologists who study Earth’s movements reported a significant drop in seismic noise that could be the result of transport of vehicles, trains, land drills and other human activities being shut down. They pointed out that this could allow detectors to spot smaller earthquakes and boost efforts to monitor volcanic activity and other seismic events.

Usually, to detect the accurate seismic noise, geoscientists use a detector buried 100 metres below the Earth’s surface, but now the natural vibrations can be studied easily through the surface seismic readings as well, say experts.

Geologists have also observed similar trends of a drop in seismic vibrations in Paris, London, Los Angeles and Auckland due to ongoing lockdown. Data collected by the British Geological Survey across London shows a drop in seismic noise level as anthropogenic activity decreases due to lockdown. Experts say this change in background vibration levels is a direct result of stay-at-home and lockdown measures imposed by the UK government.

Seismologist Kusala Rajendran, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru said that with decreased human activities, the seismic sensors can now detect smaller earthquakes more accurately, which would have otherwise been part of the noise.

She also said that seismic stations were installed away from traffic, ocean waves and other kinds of noises. “So there is no increase or decrease, just better detection for some stations,” the scientist added.

This 30% reduction of the noise that is recorded in the seismic instruments is due to the anthropogenic activities, because the people are staying inside due to the lockdown measures, experts say.

