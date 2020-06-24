Lockdown in West Bengal till July 31 with certain relaxations

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Kolkata (West Bengal): Lockdown in West Bengal has been extended till July 31 with certain relaxations, according to the West Bengal Government.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has a total of 14,728 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 580 people have succumbed to the infection.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .