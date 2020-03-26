By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: For second consecutive day, people flooded Minister KT Rama Rao’s Twitter account seeking help for all sorts of problems – ranging from medical to groceries, accommodation to evacuation. He attended to majority of genuine SOS calls and directed the officials concerned to reach out to people seeking assistance.

One Zaheer from Makthal in Narayanpet district has been undergoing chemotherapy for his blood cancer in Hyderabad for the past a few days, but now has nowhere to go for his treatment as he is stuck in Makthal and has no transportation.

Similar is the case of Kadali Ramakrishna who is stuck in Andhra Pradesh and was scheduled to undergo chemotherpay treatment at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. His brother SDSV Kiran pleaded to KT Rama Rao for help stating that unless he attends the chemotherapy session, his fight against the cancer for the last one year will be wasted.

Coming to their rescue, the Minister directed his office to make arrangements such that both the cancer patients reach their designated hospitals and continue their treatment as per schedule. Several pregnant women or their family members also sought help from the State government for them to safely reach the hospital for necessary scans as well as scheduled deliveries, to which Rama Rao responded positively and arranged for their trasportation.

In another case, one Gopi urged Rama Rao to help him transport the body of his uncle to the latter’s hometown Thodupuzhala near Cochin in Kerala. The elderly person passed away due to age-related ailment and his body was kept in the mortuary of Gandhi Hospital. The Minister asked his office staff to arrange for transportation of the body in an ambulance all the way to Kerala.

Several beneficiaries thanked the Minister for his quick response and addressing their grievances. Jeevan Reddy from Jagitial on Tuesday approached him for help and arrange for transportation of his relatives who were discharged from Karimnagar Government Hospital after treatment and were unable to return home due to lack of transportation.

Rama Rao responded to his request and arranged for their travel. Responding positively on Wednesday, Jeevan Reddy said the Karimnagar District Collector responded and arranged for transportion. He thanked the Minister as well as the District Collector and Police Commissioner for the support.

In some cases, Rama Rao cordially explained about the lockdown imposed across the country. A 15-year-old Tanvi Jasmine from Hyderabad along with her grandparents went to Bengaluru to visit their relatives on March 19, but was scheduled to return home on March 30.

With lockdown imposed, she requested the Minister for help them to return home safely. However, Rama Rao explained that these were difficult times and though he will try to get her home at the earliest, he suggested her to bear with the situation.

