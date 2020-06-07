Lockdown made me extremely annoyed initially: Sargun Mehta

By | Published: 10:46 am

Mumbai: With no shooting and almost zero contact with people outside, actress Sargun Mehta found it difficult dealing with the lockdown initially. Like many others, she had her “ups and downs” during the quarantine period, too.

In an interview with IANS, Sargun spoke about how she was initially annoyed with life owing to the lockdown, and how her husband, actor Ravi Dubey, helped her overcome her mood swings.

“I had different phases during the lockdown. There were days when I would feel extremely angry and annoyed. Initially, I used to be irritated with little things. I remember how I got up in the middle of the night and asked Ravi to make me meet my mom. My emotions would fluctuate a lot. Thank God, Ravi has been more stable amid the pandemic. He dealt with my phases calmly. He used to assure me that everything would be fine soon, and that it was absolutely normal to go through such mood swings,” Sargun said.

She also shared how activities like “cooking” and “dancing” helped her retain sanity, and kept her happy while she was stuck at home.

“I love to dance. So, I have tried to keep myself busy learning new forms of dance. I even make videos of myself dancing. Also, I have been cooking and I have realised if anyone has not learnt cooking during the lockdown then he/she must be the laziest person on this planet. I have cooked so much now that I feel when I will go to restaurants after this, I will say,’ arrey isse acha toh main hi bana leti hoon (oh, I can prepare better dishes than this)!’,” she quipped.

Asked if the current pandemic changed her perspective about life, Sargun honestly responded saying, “no”.

“It has not changed my perspective about life. But, yes, it made me realise what kind of people I like in life. I realised I don’t like people who are realistic and practical. There were people who told me to be just ‘practical’ and ‘fearless’ during the lockdown. And guess what, I have stopped taking their calls. I like eternally optimistic people. So, people who try to be more practical with me run the chance to end up on my block list,” Sargun laughed.

On the work front, Sargun recently featured along with Ravi in singers Badshah and Payal Dev’s new music video “Toxic”, which was completely shot at the couple’s house.