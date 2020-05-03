Lockdown makes students count every minute 

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Hyderabad: With lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic derailing the schedule of various entrance examinations, students are making every minute count for their preparation to realise their dream of joining the premier institutions in the country.

As per the examination notifications issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the JEE Main was scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, while NEET UG was on May 3. With the announcement of the lockdown, these entrance examinations have been postponed and new dates were yet to be announced by the NTA.

This postponement has created abundant time for students for preparing for the entrance tests. While all educational institutions and coaching centres have been shut down since March 15, students particularly the ones appearing for the JEE Main and NEET are either self-learning or are taking up online classes to brush up concepts and be better prepare for the exams. They are also are testing their readiness for the actual examination by writing mock tests which are being conducted by the college managements.

“I got decent score in JEE Main held in January session but I want to improve in the next session. Now that I got enough time, I am working on the concepts in which I am weak and also taking mock tests,” said Nishanth P, an intermediate student.

With an increasing number of students turning towards online for their examination preparation, the ed-tech platforms have gained prominence.

Another student A Srikanth Reddy who is appearing for NEET said remote learning has come in handy in the lockdown. “While revising the subjects, I am taking online mock tests through ed-tech websites,” he said.

The college managements are also pitching in to help students in their preparation by conducting online classes and examinations. Unlike day-long traditional classes, the colleges are holding online classes for a few hours.

“In a day, online classes are being conducted for four hours. We have also created WhatsApp groups wherein teachers will be answering queries of the students. Apart from revising the syllabus, we are conducting online tests twice in a week and soon grand tests will be commencing,” said D Sankara Rao, Dean, Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Kukatpally.