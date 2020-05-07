Lockdown movie strikes eerie note at German virtual film festival

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Frankfurt: Emptied streets below Frankfurt’s towering skyscrapers, people desperate for human contact after endless video calls and lockdown enforcement mark one of the winners at this year’s Lichter film festival in Germany’s financial capital.

Last week’s regional feature film winner “Live” isn’t an up-to-the-minute documentary, but a near-future thought experiment that brewed for years in the head of director and screenwriter Lisa Charlotte Friederich.

Since the virus began taking over headlines and sweeping aside public life, “we’ve had to get used to the idea that we’ve made a film that’s very similar to what we’re all experiencing now,” Friederich said.

The movie was in fact inspired years earlier by the wave of deadly terror attacks that swept Europe in 2015-16, from Paris to Brussels and Bavaria. Friederich and her crew imagine a world where an oppressive government has locked down all gatherings of people to minimise risk from an ideologically nebulous threat.

From an artistic perspective, the film was lucky to hit festivals when it did, Friedrich believes. With cinema groups reporting eager film goers already asking after the movie, Friederich hopes it will be easier for her to find a distributor than it is for some other directors in a time of closed theatres.

“Not many filmmakers have the good fortune that someone goes to the cinema and says, ‘I want to see this film’,” Friederich says.