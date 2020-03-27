Lockdown: Patancheru police serve meals to migrant workers

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Sangareddy: Patancheru police with the support of some philanthropists and volunteers served the food to the migrant workers, and destitutes at Outer Ring Road at Muthangi in Sangareddy district on Friday.

A team of police and volunteers led by Inspector P Naresh served the meal to all the passers-by at the junction. The workers have thanked the Patancheru police for their gesture.

