Lockdown period unlocks comedian Brahmanandam’s hidden talent

He played a key role in the success of many movies. His presence itself ensures a sense of relief from heavy doses of action and melodrama for Telugu film audiences.

Everyone knows what a great comedian Brahmanandam is and also that he served as a Telugu lecturer before entering the film industry. But this lockdown period has brought out to fore his lesser known other artistic talent.

Looks like Brahmanandam has now got some real ‘me time’ to re-invent and re-discover himself as he sketched the portraits of his favourites – legendary poet Sri Sri and Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore. The pencil sketches holds a testimony to the quality of his artwork leaves one surprised.

The actor’s son Gowtham Brahmanandam has clicked the picture of his dad admiring his own work, and also showing it to his wife.

He posted the pictures on Facebook and captioned “One of my fav skills of his…Glad that he has finally got the time to reconnect with it…His fav Poet శ్రీశ్రీ Garu’s portrait #pencilsketch #art”

