Lockdown prompts early distribution of Zakat in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: With the lockdown extending till May 3 and thousands of families in distress, several Muslims across the city now started early distribution of ‘Zakat’ among the needy.

Muslims normally give ‘Zakat’, meaning growth purification and reform in Arabic and considered the third pillar of Islam, during the month of Ramzan.

A businessman along with his friends decided to collectively help the needy with the Zakat money. “Usually, we distribute ration kits and clothes to the poor during the month of Ramzan. After seeing so many families in distress, we pooled the money and essential commodities. After identifying the needy, we are sending it to their homes. Together, we had pooled Rs 22 lakhs,” he said. Few of the friends donated money apart from the Zakat amount, he added.

As per Quranic injunctions, ‘Zakat’ can be paid to any of the eight eligible beneficiaries: the poor (fuqara), needy (miskeen), administrator of zakat (amil), new converts to Islam (muallaf), to free captives/slaves (riqab), those in debt (gharimin), those working in cause of Allah (fisabillillah) and wayfarers (ibnus sabil).

Maulana Hafez Mohd Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb, Mecca Masjid, said Zakat can be given any time of the year by the pious. “While calculating, accounting for a period of one year (12 months) should be done. People generally pay it during Ramzan but the current situation warrants people come forward and start distribution to the needy,” he said.

The Zakat in current scenario can be paid to the migrant labourers and needy persons also. “In present crisis, people irrespective of their social status are facing problems. They are the deserving category and can be paid the Zakat amount. Even the travellers who are stuck due to unavailability of transport can be paid,” said Dr Mufti Mohd Mastan Ali Quadri, Director, Jamiatul Mominath.

Zakat is paid at the rate of 2.5 per cent on the total zakatable assets. It is applicable on a wide range of assets like gold, silver, land property, business stock, cash and bank balances, loans, government bonds, provident funds, company shares, agricultural/factory produce. Muslims usually take the help of ulemas or refer books to compute the amount.

Illyas Shamshi of Social Reformers Society said there was no maximum ceiling for Zakat. “One can donate his entire money for the welfare of the people. But minimum amount calculated is 2.5 per cent on the total of zakatable assets,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .