Lockdown sees cleaner Hussain Sagar, bulk drug units point out irony

Hyderabad: Citing data released by the State Pollution Control Board stating that water quality in the Hussain Sagar had improved during the lockdown, the Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association (BDMA) has now questioned the earlier claim by experts and environmentalists that bulk drug units and pharmaceutical industries were polluting the lake.

Since the drug and pharma units were operating during the lockdown, and the lake’s water quality had improved even then, there was no basis in the claim that they were responsible for the lake being polluted, the Association said.

In a press release here on Tuesday, the Association said the PCB, which was frequently monitoring the water quality in the lake, had recently said there was an increase of dissolved oxygen (DO) level while the biological oxygen demand (BOD) level had also come down. P Eshwar Reddy, Executive Director, BDMA, said during April, the PCB’s data showed that the DO levels during had gone up to 7.3mg/ lit which as per CPCB norms should be above 4mg/lit. DO levels are required for the substance of aquatic life. The BOD level during lockdown has come down to almost 8mg/ lit from a pre lockdown range of 24 to 76mg/lit.

“If this trend continues, very soon the BOD levels will come down below 3mg/ lit and the DO level is already above 6mg/lit, which meets the drinking water criteria of CPCB,” Reddy said.

“For years, everyone was under the impression that the water in Hussain Sagar was polluted by effluents from bulk drug and pharmaceutical industries. But almost all bulk drug units were operating during the lockdown as they were mandated to see that there is no shortage of essential medicines. Even then, the lake is cleaner now. So how are bulk drug units responsible for its pollution?” he asked.

The Association said that during the last five to six years, all drug manufacturers had gone for zero liquid discharge systems and installed multiple effect evaporation plants, agitated thin film dryers, reverse osmosis plants and other units for total recycling and reuse of water. Hence, they had stopped discharging any effluents not only into the Hussain Sagar but also outside the industry.

“Now there is a sea change in the water quality according to the TSPCB. How did this happen? In spite of all drug manufacturing units being in operation, the improvement in environment quality in Hyderabad and the lake indicates that adequate control and treatment systems are provided and no pollution is caused by the drug and pharma industry,” Reddy said.

