Lockdown: Stray animals face starvation

Hyderabad: The lockdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major challenge for street animals too as most of them are faced with starvation.

With hotels and restaurants pulling down their shutters, animals have been scrounging for food. However, thanks to the initiative of a few good hearts in the city, strays are getting some relief.

A major boost to these Good Samaritans came in the form of permission from the government allowing passes for those who want to feed street animals.

The Animal Welfare Board of India and Peace for Animals Welfare Association (PAWA) have issued an official letter to public stating about feeding animals. Those interested can collect a pass from the nearest police station or mail their id proof and proper details to [email protected] and get their passes online. The person who feeds the animal should explain where exactly they plan to feed animals so that they get the pass from PAWA. The timing for feeding animals would be from 7 am to 9 am.

“Biggest challenge in this lockdown is the fear to go near Hitec City where we used to feed strays but now due to lockdown, we have fear of police. We somehow manage in residential areas but we are not able to go near Hitec City,” says Jayashree who hails from Manikonda

P Shashank who hails from Sindhi colony says he washed his hands, covered his face and fed the birds in his area.

“I’m feeding stray dogs. Most of the dogs are dependent on humans near tea stalls or near parks. But due to the lockdown, they are starving. We are requesting people to keep leftover food in the roadside or near their houses which will help stray animals,” says Panneru Teja, a Rescuer and Volunteer with Blue Cross. There are many more people across Hyderabad, who are taking the initiative to feed the animals during the lockdown.

EVDM teams inspect pet stops

Following appeals from animal and pet lovers, the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of the GHMC on Friday checked 36 pet shops across the city.

The checks were carried out by EVDM teams after the animal lovers appealed on ensuring that no animals or pets were left inside these stores without water and food during the lockdown.

Assurances were taken from shop owners on shifting the pets to other locations and on taking proper care of them, tweeted EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati. This initiative of EVDM won appreciation from many including the

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao who complimented and tweeted “Fabulous job”.

Some of the Twitter users suggested a few other locations where the EVDM teams could inspect and check.

