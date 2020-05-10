Lockdown takes toll on fitness centres in Telangana

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The Fitlifez Gym and Spa near Diamond Point, Secunderabad, is usually abuzz with activity. But ever since the announcement of lockdown, there is an eerie silence here. The fitness clientele have stopped coming in resulting in the centre being locked.

And the situation is the same in around 3,000 odd fitness gyms in the State. The long and unexpected shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic has driven the owners and trainers to the edge.

Jasbeer Singh, owner of Fitlifez which has seven branches spread across Secunderabad and Kukatpally, said it is turning into a nightmare for them. “I have been in this business for 35 years. It never happened before and the long lockown has destroyed us,’’ said Jasbeer, who was Mr. India from 1992 to 94.

The 49-year-old said the government should find some way to open the gyms as early as possible. “I have 25 employees and I have to pay the salaries to all of them. I can’t leave them hungry. Apart from that we have to pay rents to the owners of the buildings from where we operate our centres. There is also the burden of electricity bills. We have not used the gym for the 45 days but are getting bloated bills,” he said adding they are ready to meet all the precautionary measures like reduced customers and maintain the physical distance.

Seeing the plight of numerous trainers, Naresh Suriya, also a former Mr.India, has started a group on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media platforms wherein he is taking views of the owners and trainers to create a small video presentation for the government. “We have about 40,000 trainers around the city. With no gym open now, they have been reduced to penury,’’ he said.

Naresh, a freelance trainer at Jubilee Hills, said many new fitness gyms have come up in the city in the last few years. “Many of them have taken huge loans from bank to purchase the equipment. It was a good business till February before everything turned upside down. The poor trainers’ livelihood has been cut off abruptly because of the lockdown.’’

Naresh pointed out that younger generation are all fitness freaks. “They are all conscious of their health and fitness.’’

The former national champion said life post-coronavirus will be different. “Initially, there will be a lot of apprehensions among people whether they should come to gym or not. For the few months we have to make it compulsory for everyone to wear the mask.’’

Abhishek Reddy had recently renovated his gym and spa in Naryanaguda but the lockdown has upset his plans. “This has come out of the blue. I spent huge money on my gym and swimming pool. I thought summer was the best time for business, particularly the poolside but this has gone for a toss. It is a terrible loss.’’

Rajeev of Regal Sports has pleaded with landlords to waive off the rents. “It is a question of survival. If the gyms are closed, it will be a big setback to this growing industry as fitness plays a key role in modern stressful times.’’

