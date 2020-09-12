Locker may hold key to Medak graft case: ACB

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials probing the bribe case booked against Medak Additional Collector (Revenue) Gaddam Nagesh are trying to find out where he allegedly hid the Rs 40 lakh that was paid to him as bribe even as complaints continue to pour in against him.

A top revenue official in the district is believed to be under the ACB scanner in the same case. The ACB might issue a notice to him asking to appear before it for questioning.

Officials have questioned the family members of Nagesh about the locker. With family members not providing any information about the locker in a nationalised bank in Kompally, the ACB officials have approached the bank authorities requesting their assistance to open it.

The bank officials, however, clarified that they could not provide the locker key and informed the ACB that they could consult the higher-ups to open the locker.

“We are collecting more information about Rs 40 lakh bribe amount. We may be able to know more details once we open the locker,” an official said.

Apart from Nagesh, the ACB officials arrested five others on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.12 crore to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) for 112 acres of land at Chippalaturthi village of Narsapur mandal in Medak district.

