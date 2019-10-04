Lockheed Martin, Tata JV gearing up with F16 wing prototype

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: Lockheed Martin is making progress with its F16 fighter jet wings’ production at Hyderabad, in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). Lockheed has announced that the first wing prototype work has commenced, according to media reports. The collaboration was entered into by the companies during September last year.

Aircraft wings are seen as one of the most visible and most complex aerospace components to manufacture and is a boost for the Indian aerospace and defence industry, at a time when the country is pitching for ‘Make in India’.

Reacting to a tweet by Make in [email protected], a US based aerospace company, plans to build #F16 Fighter jets’ wings for their global markets in India. The wings will be built by the Lockheed – Tata JV in Hyderabad, highlighting that this development places Make in India at great heights, Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted on Friday saying, “Fabulous news for Hyderabad aerospace & defence ecosystem.”

Readers are aware, Hyderabad is witnessing a lot of aerospace and defence activity with large players such as Lockheed Martin, Sikorsky, Rafael, Tata Advanced Systems and Kalyani Group setting up joint venture facilities in the city to cater to both global and domestic defence and aerospace needs.

Telangana government lists aerospace and defence industries among the top priority sectors for the State.

