Loco-pilot of Lingampally-Falaknuma MMTS train dead

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: Thirty-five-year-old L Chandrashekhar, the loco-pilot of the Lingampally-Falaknuma MMTS, who was rescued from the mangled coach of the train that collided with Hundry Intercity Express at Kacheguda railway station on Monday, died while undergoing treatment at Care Hospital in Nampally on Saturday night.

Chandrashekhar came with crush injuries, with fractured ribs and hemorrhagic shock with acute tubular necrosis (kidney injury) and was on Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT). With both lower limbs suffering from lack of blood supply and neurovascular bundle injury, Chandrashekhar’s condition was critical on arrival to the hospital on Monday.

