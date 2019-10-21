Loco pilots to get Tablet PCs: SCR

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has taken steps to introduce Android based Tabs (Tablet PCs) in the working of loco pilots and reduce the burden on them by implementation of Common Line Box system.

Loco pilots play a key role in train operations and to update their knowledge while working, they need to carry reference books like general and subsidiary rules, troubleshooting manual on electrical engines and diesel engines, accident manual, working time tab and rough journal for writing the detailed data while on run.

During emergencies, loco pilots refer to these books to take appropriate action. All these manuals weigh around 10 kg and during emergencies, loco pilots panic searching for the reference manually which happens to be a time consuming process, a press release said.

To provide easy access with single reference, SCR has developed an in-house Android app and loaded the same in the Tablet PC along with all the reference manuals. Whenever they need any reference on a subject related to their working, loco pilot can type the word or sentence of the subject in the search box of the Tablet PCs, to get entire details.

In addition, e-rough journal has also been incorporated in the Tabs for entering the voluminous data by the loco pilots, which otherwise they used to write manually.

Introduction of Common Mini Line Boxes

Loco pilots usually carry personal equipment line box containing all essential tool kit, protection equipment and communication equipment which are required in the day to day working. Personal line boxes have to be loaded and unloaded from locomotive at the time of commencement and completion of duty by loco pilots.

To overcome the difficulties with personal line box, SCR has introduced the system of Common Mini Line (CML) box in all the six divisions of the zone which has eliminated requirement of loading/unloading of line boxes.

CML boxes occupy less space, are lesser in weight and size compared to the earlier line boxes. Requirement of the number of tool kits, protection equipment and communication equipment is also reduced due to one line box for loco instead of individual staff.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR described the loco pilots as being the core strength of railways and expressed his happiness for the efforts being adopted to improve their working. He also said that efforts were on to provide air-conditions in the locomotives in the entire zone at the earliest.

