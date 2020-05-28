Locust Attack: Telangana Police, Fire depts on high alert

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: Police and Fire Services departments are on high alert to deal with locusts if they enter the State.

The Fire Services Department says it has decided to spray water laced with neem oil on the locusts when they rest on trees or on crops at night.

“We came to know that a swarm of locusts won’t fly at night and settle on nearby trees or crops from 7 pm. Taking advantage of this, we have decided to spray water mixed with neem oil to fend them off,” said Adilabad district Fire Officer B Keshav.

The department will be using neem oil to spray if they land on trees on the outskirts of any village in the district. “We took a decision to use neem oil as it is not harmful,” he explained.

For 4,500-litre capacity of water tank in each fire tender, 13.5 litres of neem oil would be used for spraying it on locusts, he said. If locusts land on trees in non-residential areas or nearby agricultural lands, water laced with separate chemicals would be used to drive them away.

Officials from the Agriculture department would be mixing the chemicals in the water. “We are on high alert to deal with any situation,” Keshav said, adding 12 fire tenders and 50 fire-fighters would be roped in for the purpose.

Officials said locusts that were presently 150 km from the bordering area in Adilabad district, were travelling depending upon the wind direction. If the wind direction was towards south, the chances of the locusts entering Adilabad were high. Apart from spraying neem oil and chemicals, police patrol vehicles would also be pressed into service to blow sirens for scaring the locusts away.

Instructions were also issued to make noise using utensils on seeing locusts in any village.

