Logo for PV Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary unveiled

By | Published: 5:59 pm

Hyderabad: TRS secretary-general and MP K Keshava Rao, chairman of the celebration committee has unveiled the logo for the ensuing year long centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao at Ravindra Bharathi here on Thursday. He said that full details of the celebrations will be disclosed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Describing the former Prime Minister and son of the soil as a social reformer, Keshava Rao said that the former PM has accorded political power to the backward and the weak. He said that celebrations will begin on June 28 at PV Gnana Bhumi and will continue for a year till June 28,2021. Keshava Rao further said that several committees will be formed and a documentary on the great leader is also in the making. The celebration committee will also get expanded with few prominent people who are closely associated with the former Prime Minister. He remembered Narasimha Rao as a leader who has brought reforms in crucial sectors of finance and education.

State Planning Board Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar said that the celebrations will be simultaneously held in fifty different countries across the world. “He will be remembered as a leader who has transformed the country into a financially stable nation. However politics have restricted him to receive the recognition he deserved,” he said. He recalled Narasimha Rao as a tall leader from southern India.

Former Prime Minister’s daughter Veena Devi conveyed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking up the celebrations on a grand level. PV Prabhakar Rao, son the former Prime Minister said that his father was fond of technology and paved way for a secured nuclear programme for the nation. “If today India is planning a man mission to the moon, it was his foresight. even former Prime Minister Atalji also mentioned about our father on several occasions,” Rao said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .