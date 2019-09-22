Logo of Three Monkeys launched

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Shot to fame through a TV show Jabardast, three youngsters are encouraged to make it big on the silver screen with the film titled Three Monkeys and the logo of the flick was launched by prominent producer Shyam Prasad Reddy and the judge of the TV show, Nagababu on Sunday.

Shyam Prasad Reddy congratulated the team for their effort and wished them good luck. “These boys are very talented and instrumental in improving the quality of the show with their commendable performance through various comical skits. Whenever I feel low, I watch their episodes and get back the energy levels. Their abilities are really appreciable. I look forward to great work from them,” said Shyam Prasad.

Nagababu praised the producer and the director for choosing a project with amazing performers and described it as commercially viable. In particular, he heaped praise on ‘Getup Seenu’ and his talent. “I never came across an actor like him in any language. He must have appeared in countless characters in various get-ups which is very rare to enact like he did,” said Nagababu.

The director and the producer added that Three Monkeys would be a blend of comedy and emotions. Producer G Nagesh thanked Nagababu and Shyam Prasad Reddy for blessing his maiden project.

