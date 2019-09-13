Lok Ayukta’s action questioned

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice PV Sanjay Kumar and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, on Friday admitted a review petition on the question as to whether the Lok Ayukta has powers over the conduct of the Chief Medical Officer of Singareni Collieries. The Chief Medical Officer of SCCL had filed a writ petition questioning the action of the Lok Ayukta in directing investigation into a matter relating to a complaint about him. According to the petitioner, the officers of SCCL were not public servants under the Lok Ayukta Act. In a judgement delivered in June last year, a bench rejected the plea. The present review petition was filed on the ground that there was an error in the case.

Plea to hold meeting

Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday refused to pass any add interim order regarding police permission for conduct of a public meeting by the Telangana Peoples’ Front in Warangal. The judge directed the case to be listed on Monday. The meeting is also scheduled for the same day. The Telangana Peoples’ Front filed the writ petition saying that they have a right to conduct the meeting and non-grant of permission was unconstitutional. The government pointed out that the petitioner was a front for a banned organisation. It also argued that the application seeking permission did not spell out the name of the speakers. The judge adjourned the matter to Monday for hearing.

