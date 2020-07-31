Loksatta demands fine on MLA Sunke Ravishankar for no mask

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Karimnagar: Loksatta Udyama Samstha has found fault with Kodimyala mandal officials for not implementing Covid-19 guidelines properly.

In a complaint lodged with the district collector, Loksatta district president N Srinivas said the Mandal Parishad Development Officer Ramesh imposed Rs 1,000 fine on veterinary doctor Dr P Prasad for participating in the mandal parishad general body meeting without wearing mask on July 29.

However, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, who was also participated in the same meeting without wearing mask, was not fined, he alleged, and asked: “Is this not discrimination in the imposition of rule of law?”

Srinivas wanted the officials to refund Rs 1,000 to veterinary doctor or else impose fine on the MLA too.

