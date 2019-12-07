Loksatta survey rates Revenue dept most corrupt in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Karimnagar: Supporting the allegations of a majority section of the people, revenue department stood in the first place in corruption in Karimnagar district. It is established in a survey conducted by Loksatta.

As part of anti-corruption week celebrations, Loksatta conducted survey on corruption from December 3 to 6 and collected the opinions of 200 people belonging to different sectors such as retire employees, farmers, business people and students.

Revenue department secured first place in corruption with a majority of 37 percent respondents opined that revenue officials were most corrupt people. Police department stood in the second position with 24 per cent corruption followed by municipal department with 18 percent. Electricity, mining, education, health, food safety departments figured with 21 percent, put together.

On the other hand, 87 per cent participants opined that government was supporting corrupt officials, who were trapped by ACB and booked by vigilance. They wanted the government to display boards in government offices stating that ‘we do not accept bribe’, stringent action would be taken against corrupt officials. Besides introducing online system, Lokayukta should also be strengthened.

Respondents also wanted the government to seize and auction the properties of corruption officials who amassed assets by accepting bribes. They emphasized the need to bring ACB under the fold of Lokayukta to eradicate corruption.

Some of participants questioned high honorarium to chairman of various corporations including district libraries. They also opined to strengthen vigilance organizations like human rights commission, consumer forum, Lokayukta, RTI commission to make public servants accountable.

N Srinivas, Loksatta district president, informed that survey report was also sent to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao requesting him to to study and initiate necessary action.

