Loksatta wants action on universities selling honorary doctorates

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Karimnagar: Loksatta has demanded that the government to take action against fake universities, which were presenting honorary doctorates to ineligible persons and lodged a complaint with the police on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, N Srinivas, Loksatta district president said a few foreign universities were selling honorary doctorates to ineligible persons by accepting money ranging between Rs 30,000 to Rs 3 lakh. About half a dozen universities were collecting money to grant the doctorates, through their agents and brokers. Doctorates were presented to ineligible persons under different categories such as social service, education, culture, literacy and service by organizing progress in star hotels.

Political leaders, contractors, teachers and constables were purchasing doctorates by paying money in order to prefix Dr in front of their names. An engineer, Kasturi Srinivas Varaprasad, who purchased a doctorate, also participated in the press meet. Speaking on the occasion, he said he approached the agent of a University and paid 20,000 to get a doctorate certificate. Loksatta wanted the police to register criminal cases against fake universities and its brokers. It also wanted to register criminal cases against persons who prefix Dr in front of their names.

