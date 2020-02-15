Loksatta wants Sircilla collector to recover compensation amount

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Loksatta district president N Srinivas has demanded that the district administration recover money paid to a person as compensation on an alleged fraudulent claim while constructing the mid manair reservoir.

In a letter submitted to the district collector on Saturday, the Loksatta maintained that as part of land acquisition, the government has paid Rs 55 lakh to a person towards compensation for acquiring a burzu, which in fact belonged to a gram panchayat.

The Government had stated this in a petition filed before the High Court, which is hearing arguments in a PIL on the issue, the letter added.

